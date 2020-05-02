World Press Freedom Day Images To Share With Family & Friends To Raise Awareness

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated every year on May 3 in order to raise awareness about the value of the freedom of the press. The UN General Assembly declared this day as World Press Freedom Day to remind governments of their duties to respect and maintain the right to freedom of expression that is given under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Given below are some World Press Freedom Day images for you to share with your friends and family and remind them of the importance of freedom of the press in the world.

Read | Ram Gopal Varma Shares 'priceless' Throwback Pic From Sets Of Shekhar Kapur's 'Masoom'

World Press Freedom Day Images

Read | Nikki Bella Posts A Stunning Unseen Pic Of Aishwarya Rai From Her Trip To India

Read | 'Money Heist' Cast: Know The Relationship Statuses Of The Actors In Real Life

Photo credits: all the above images have been taken from Shutterstock

Read | Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover's Throwback Photo From Their Wedding 4 Years Ago



Read | Who Was Behind The God Account In 'God Friended Me'? Creator Bryan Wynbrandt Reveals

Global Events with local Journalists representing their area for

World Press Freedom Day#JournalismUnfiltered



2pm Sydney time

3-May-2020



Journalists

James Ricketson@MaryKostakidis@paulrgregoire

W-Q&A

Join via zoomhttps://t.co/K4I4a2afTf

Also YouTube & Facebook live-streamed pic.twitter.com/zzDTaaufSl — SAWC Sydney (@SAWCSydney) April 29, 2020

Read | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Manish Malhotra & Others Share Their Memories Of The Actor

Promo Image credits: Shutterstock