World Press Freedom Day Images To Share With Family & Friends To Raise Awareness

Festivals

Here are World Press Freedom Day images for you to share with family & friends & raise awareness about the importance of freedom of expression.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
World Press Freedom Day Images

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated every year on May 3 in order to raise awareness about the value of the freedom of the press. The UN General Assembly declared this day as World Press Freedom Day to remind governments of their duties to respect and maintain the right to freedom of expression that is given under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Given below are some World Press Freedom Day images for you to share with your friends and family and remind them of the importance of freedom of the press in the world.

Read | Ram Gopal Varma Shares 'priceless' Throwback Pic From Sets Of Shekhar Kapur's 'Masoom' 

World Press Freedom Day Images

World Press Freedom Day Images images for world press freedom day 2020 happy world press freedom day images happy world press freedom day 2020
vWorld Press Freedom Day Images images for world press freedom day 2020 happy world press freedom day images happy world press freedom day 2020

Read | Nikki Bella Posts A Stunning Unseen Pic Of Aishwarya Rai From Her Trip To India 

World Press Freedom Day Images images for world press freedom day 2020 happy world press freedom day images happy world press freedom day 2020
World Press Freedom Day Images images for world press freedom day 2020 happy world press freedom day images happy world press freedom day 2020
World Press Freedom Day Images images for world press freedom day 2020 happy world press freedom day images happy world press freedom day 2020
World Press Freedom Day Images images for world press freedom day 2020 happy world press freedom day images happy world press freedom day 2020

Read | 'Money Heist' Cast: Know The Relationship Statuses Of The Actors In Real Life 

World Press Freedom Day Images images for world press freedom day 2020 happy world press freedom day images happy world press freedom day 2020
World Press Freedom Day Images images for world press freedom day 2020 happy world press freedom day images happy world press freedom day 2020
World Press Freedom Day Images images for world press freedom day 2020 happy world press freedom day images happy world press freedom day 2020
World Press Freedom Day Images images for world press freedom day 2020 happy world press freedom day images happy world press freedom day 2020
World Press Freedom Day Images images for world press freedom day 2020 happy world press freedom day images happy world press freedom day 2020
World Press Freedom Day Images images for world press freedom day 2020 happy world press freedom day images happy world press freedom day 2020

Photo credits: all the above images have been taken from Shutterstock

Read | Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover's Throwback Photo From Their Wedding 4 Years Ago
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MediaChallengeUg (@mediachallengeug) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wir lieben die Natur 😇💚 (@___naturliebhaber___) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mirek Tóda (@mireko_razon) on

Read | Who Was Behind The God Account In 'God Friended Me'? Creator Bryan Wynbrandt Reveals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PWI Kota Bogor (@pwi.kotabogor) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James W. Foley Legacy Fund (@jamesfoleyfoundation) on

Read | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Manish Malhotra & Others Share Their Memories Of The Actor

Promo Image credits: Shutterstock

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories