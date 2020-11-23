Is 'Bhoot - Part One: Haunted Ship' Based On A True Story? Know All About The Movie

The 2020 much-acclaimed film Bhoot – Part one: The Haunted Ship is a horror mystery thriller that is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship revolves around a deprived shipping officer who on a stranded, unmanned haunted ship, sea bird, must save a girl he thinks is real. The film has got a good response from fans and movie buffs for the acting skills and storyline. Talking about the details of the film, fans wonder if Bhoot – Part one: The Haunted Ship is based on a true story? Read on to know more details about the movie:

Is Bhoot movie a true story?

The film Bhoot – Part one: The Haunted Ship is based on a true incident that took place in Mumbai and is about the MV Wisdom incident in the year 2011, as per IMDb. The film tells the story of an officer who has to move an abandoned but haunted ship lying static on Juhu Beach, Mumbai. The film is also said to be inspired by the 9,000-ton cargo ship MV Wisdom, which was found stranded on Juhu Beach in June 2011. Vicky stated in an interview with Bollywood Hungama that the incident was the "germ" for the film.

On June 17, 2011, MV Wisdom ran aground just off Juhu. When the towline broke and it got stranded on Juhu Beach, the vessel was under tow from Colombo to Alang (Gujarat), where it remained for about three weeks before it was finally towed away on July 2. On the evening of 30 July, just over a month later, an unmanned oil tanker called MT Pavit drifted undetected into the coastal waters of India before wedging itself at Juhu Beach. The Panama-flagged vessel was abandoned off the Oman coast earlier that month, and after receiving an SOS letter, an Indian merchant vessel, MV Jag Pushpa, rescued its crew. The film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship is loosely inspired by these two events, with the "haunted" angle added.

More about Bhoot

The film featured URI star Vicky Kaushal alongside actor Bhumi Pednekar in a lead role. The Bhoot Part One- The Haunted Ship was helmed by Any Body Can Dance director Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film was being bankrolled under the banner of Dharma Productions and also managed to receive praise from fans and viewers.

