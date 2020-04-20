Vicky Kaushal's Movie 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' To Release On Prime Video Soon

During the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown, most people are binge-watching films, using social media, or reading books to gain some knowledge. But there is good news that is coming those fans' way who love to watch horror films. Vicky Kaushal's movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is going to release on Amazon Prime on April 22, 2020.

Vicky Kaushal's movie Bhoot to release on Prime Video

are you ready for this one? #BhootOnPrime, april 22 🤚 pic.twitter.com/VGxk9oGHoh — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 18, 2020

Amazon Prime Video India took to its Twitter on April 18, 2020, to share a tweet where it was revealed that the Vicky Kaushal horror film will be releasing on the streaming service. In the tweet, Prime Video was seen asking whether the fans are ready for the movie. This was followed by the release date of the film.

About the film

In the film, we will be seeing Lust Stories actor Vicky Kaushal play the role of a survey officer of an abandoned ship. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a film where we will be seeing Vicky Kaushal alongside Siddhanth Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. The film has been helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who has also written of the film. This horror flick is based on true events. The film is produced by Dharma Productions. Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship initially released on February 21, 2020.

Other films to release on Prime Video

The streaming service is also releasing several stand-up specials and original series. The streaming service has also released the 2019 Oscar-winning hit film Joker on their streaming platform. They took to Twitter to share snips from the film on their handle.

