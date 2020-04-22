Vicky Kaushal Had A 'haunting' Experience While He Was Shooting For 'Bhoot'

During the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown, most people are binge-watching films, using social media, or reading books to gain some knowledge. There is good news for those fans who love to watch horror films. Vicky Kaushal's movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship released on Amazon Prime on April 22, 2020. After the release of the film on Amazon, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram to interact with his fans with regard to the film. While interacting with fans, he shared a "kaafi haunting" moment with his fans. Take a look at it here.

Vicky Kaushal's 'kaafi haunting' moment from Bhoot shooting

Vicky Kaushal took his Instagram on April 22 to share a pic of a haunting experience while he was shooting the film. A fan asked him about his haunting experience, and he answered with a picture of how he met with an accident while shooting for the film. In the caption, he wrote "Met with an accident during the shoot. Hairline fractured cheekbone. 12 internal and 13 external stitches" and completed the caption by writing "Kaafi Haunting". In the image, Vikay Kaushal can be seen with his 13 stitches which he got during the shoot of the film. Take a look at the pic here.

About the film

In the film, we will be seeing Lust Stories actor Vicky Kaushal play the role of a survey officer of an abandoned ship. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a film where we will be seeing Vicky Kaushal alongside Siddhanth Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. The film has been helmed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who has also written of the film. This horror flick is based on true events. The film is produced by Dharma Productions. Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship initially released on February 21, 2020.

