Conor McGregor Could Get Rematch Against Khabib After Beating Me, Claims Dustin Poirier

Last week, former UFC double champion Conor McGregor grabbed headlines after he publicly reached out to Dustin Poirier for a charity MMA fight. The bout was first scheduled to take place outside the UFC, but Dana White and team talked to the fighters and somehow made them keep the bout in the promotion. Though the fight is yet to be made official by the UFC, Conor McGregor wants the fight to take place by the end of this year. Dustin Poirier is also ready fight McGregor in November or December given the current situation of the cards.

Hello Dustin! I accepted the @ufc offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation 🙏 https://t.co/23hN4AHtoI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2020

Dustin Poirier on Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor 2

A couple of days ago - while the two fighters were talking to UFC about the charity bout - Dustin Poirier appeared on the UFC Unfiltered podcast where he talked about Conor McGregor. While talking about rematches, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor 2 came up and The Diamond ended up making some major claims on the topic. Dustin Poirier said that The Notorious One could get another shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov as the undefeated lightweight champion had said earlier that McGregor would have to defeat Dustin Poirier to get another title shot.

The Diamond claimed that if Khabib Nurmagomedov is a man of his words, then he has to give Conor McGregor a rematch, if he defeats him in their fight. However, Dustin Poirier then questioned whether Conor McGregor is “hungry” for another title run. “I don’t know what his ambition is. I don’t know how hungry he is to be the UFC lightweight world champion. If it is, a fight with me makes a lot of sense to get the next title shot,” Dustin Poirier added.

Dustin Poirier reveals why he’s a better opponent for McGregor then Ferguson

Apart from Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov, MMA fans want Conor McGregor to trade hands with former interim champion Tony Ferguson. However, Dustin Poirier believes he makes a better opponent for Conor McGregor then Tony Ferguson as El Cucuy faced a loss in his last fight against Justin Gaethje. Poirier, on the other hand, is coming off a unanimous decision against Dan Hooker. The five-round war between Poirier and Hooker was one of the best fights of the year.

Image Source: AP, Dustin Poirier/ Instagram