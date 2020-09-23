Is Khloe Kardashian Back With Tristan Thompson? Here's What Their Social Media Suggests

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has gone through many ups and downs ever since the two got together in 2018. The couple had called it quits when it was confirmed that Tristan had cheated on Khloe while she was still pregnant with True in 2019. They got back together and tried to work things out, once True was born but another cheating scandal surfaced and that was it for the couple, as they parted ways again. However, recently multiple media outlets have stated that the estranged couple might be back together. Read on to find out, “Is Khloe Kardashian back with Tristan Thompson?”

Is Khloe Kardashian back with Tristan Thompson?

A report was published on People Magazine on Monday, September 21, where a source close to the Kardashian clan stated that Khloe and Tristan were really back together. The source also revealed that the couple has been quarantining together in Khloe’s Los Angeles home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most recently Kim Kardashian posted a story on her Instagram handle, where she tagged both Khloe and Tristan, jokingly claiming that she was third-wheeling. On June 28, the 29-year-old Tristan took to his Instagram and wished Khloe a Happy 36th birthday with a sweet message, claiming that he was able to learn and grow because of her.

Source: Kim Kardashian (Instagram)

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s tumultuous past

Fans of the Kardashian clan were disgusted in April 2018, when a video surfaced of Tristan kissing multiple women at a party. This was shortly before Khloe was about to give birth to True. The video went viral on the internet and Tristan received a lot of rebuke from Khloe’s fans.

Khloe took to her Twitter handle and stated that she did not want to take her newborn daughter away from Tristan as she deserved to receive the love of her father, regardless of what Tristan did to her. The couple seemingly put their past behind and trie to make it work in 2019, but this time their relationship ended on a far uglier note. Tristan was reportedly seen kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods in a party at his home.

This time the 29-year-old Canadian basketball player Tristan was not the only one on the receiving end of the hate. Kylie’s Best friend Jordyn was also greeted with backlash. However, it looks as though the couple is back together for the third time, but both Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are keeping it low key this time, as neither has revealed anything on their social media handles.

Promo Image Source: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson (Instagram)

