Is Rashmika Mandanna The Highest Paid Actor? She Responds To The Rumour

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna has become of the most popular face in the South Indian film industry. Having worked in three different languages that are Tamil, Telugu to Kannada, the actor has definitely earned a lot of success. It has been reported that she demanded a huge pay hike and that she has allegedly turned down the Bollywood remake of the Telugu film Jersey as she was getting paid lesser than the male lead in the movie.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Completes 3 Years In Cinema, Fans Say 'she Is Made For Bigger Dreams'

Is Rashmika the highest paid actor?

While rumours of Rashmika Mandanna being the highest-paid actor in South Indian film industry surfaced. She was asked by a media house during the promotion of her film Sarileru Neekevvaru. When asked if she was the highest-paid actor in the south industry she denied the allegations. Rashmika Mandanna stated that she is just taking baby steps into the industry and that she isn’t the highest-paid actor. She went on to say that she hasn’t worked in the industry to know everything and everyone.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty Opens Up On Positive Side Of The Break-up

Rashmika Mandanna went on to say that such rumours make her wonder where the news is coming from. She added that she doesn’t have money in the bank and if she were the highest paid actor, she doesn’t know where the money is coming from and where it is going.

Rashmika Mandanna concluded by saying that she still feels like a debutant. The 23-year-old actor expressed a desire of becoming the highest-paid actor in the future however, she added that it is a long way ahead. She added that if she has to become the highest-paid actor, she’d have to work for six years without taking a break. she stated that for now, she is ‘definitely not’ the highest-paid actor.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Is Enjoying The 'perfect Weather' In Rome With Bheeshma Co-star Nithiin

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna's Online Looks To Inspire You For A Stylish Christmas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.