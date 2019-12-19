Rashmika Mandanna has just wrapped up shooting for Vijayawada, and the actor has taken an international trip. Rashmika along with Nithiin has taken a trip to Rome for the shooting of their upcoming film Bheesshma. The shooting of the film has begun at a fast pace and the makers of the film have decided to shoot on exotic locations of Rome.

Also Read | Sarileru Neekevvaru Song 'He's So Cute': Mahesh Babu-Rashmika Mandanna A Visual Delight

Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying the 'perfect weather' in Rome with Bheeshma co-star Nithiin

Also Read | Soni Razdan Proud Of Frame At Home When Mahesh Bhatt Reads The Preamble Of Constitution

Rashmika is considered one of the busiest actors in the South Indian industry and was recently seen enjoying herself at work. She has shared photos from the trip on her stories. She has also posted some photos and tagged some of the cast members in them as well.

The actor was also seen sharing a selfie with Nithiin and choreographer Sekhar. She called the weather perfect in the photograph and mentioned that she would like to do obtain some really good shots from the shoot and head back soon. The Dear Comrade actor in an interview with a popular news portal mentioned that she met Anant Nag earlier when they shot on a schedule of three days. The actor said that she is humbled to be working with the actor and called him talented.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda Beats Prabhas And Mahesh Babu, Surpasses 5 Million Followers On Insta

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru alongside superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and the film is all set to release in January 2020. The film will see Mahesh Babu in an army officers character.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu Vs Allu Arjun Will Be On Of The Biggest Box Office Clashes In January 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.