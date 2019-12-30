Rashmika Mandanna Completes 3 Years In Cinema, Fans Say 'she Is Made For Bigger Dreams'

Rashmika Mandanna, who works predominately in Kannada and Telugu films, recently completed her three years in the cinema. After her debut in 2016's release Kirki Party, she left no stone unturned to become an A-List actor. Kirki Party, directed by Rishabh Shetty, released on December 30, 2016. To mark her three year work anniversary in the industry, netizens and Twitterati poured their love on social media with the hashtag #3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema. A Twitter user wrote, 'Expression queen', others wrote, 'Keep rocking'.

Congratulations on behalf of @urstrulyMahesh fans for completing 3 success years in Telugu cinema 🔥😍😍 hope you'll continue it for many longgg...years @iamRashmika 🤞🥳🥳 All the best for your future projects :)🤗#3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema pic.twitter.com/WrCPh0sZzE — мв (@NayabPokiri) December 30, 2019

READ | Yash And Rashmika Mandanna In 2019: How Was 2019 For The Kannada Stars?

Rashmika Mam ❤👇

Then : Karnataka Crush

Now : South India Crush..!!#RashmikaMandanna @iamRashmika ❤

3 Years Of Rashmika In Cinema#3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema pic.twitter.com/sBI9sxvHXQ — Rashmika Ante Praanam ❤😍 (@rashmika_addict) December 30, 2019

Congratulationz doll on completing 3 yrz in cinema..!!@iamRashmika 🖤

Nd ma best wishes fa yur upcoming moviez ❤️#3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema !



Wen r yu going to act tamil moviez..!!?? 😪 pic.twitter.com/Je2eq6iSnz — Fαтнυ🖤 (@Itz_fathu) December 30, 2019

READ | Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty Opens Up On Positive Side Of The Break-up

A middle class girl who made a big fan base in a few years.She dubs all her films and work hard to learn various cultures! She is just 23 years old & her film like#GeethaGovindam#Dearcomrade are truly entertaining.CONGRATULATIONS🎉 on #3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema@iamRashmika pic.twitter.com/35ZpSae4kU — P.K NAYAK🇮🇳 (@PRITAMKUMARNA16) December 30, 2019

READ | Rashmika Mandanna Is Enjoying The 'perfect Weather' In Rome With Bheeshma Co-star Nithiin

No godfather from film industry! Just a middle class girl with lot of dreams worked hard and made it big! She is now a south indian sensation at 23 years of age! Believe it or not, she is destined for bigger dreams! @iamRashmika #3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema pic.twitter.com/UvR01pIfxk — Krishna (@Hope42019) December 30, 2019

READ | Sarileru Neekevvaru Song 'He's So Cute': Mahesh Babu-Rashmika Mandanna A Visual Delight

Successfully Compeleted For @iamRashmika mam journey More than Movies More than Success for @iamRashmika

Healthy Congratutions @iamRashmika mam#3YearsofRashmikainCinema pic.twitter.com/473jZ2V38j — Pabolu Aravind (@AravindPabolu) December 30, 2019

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma. She will soon share screen space with Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is slated to release in January 2020. She will also collaborate with Nithiin for the rom-com, Bheeshma. The Venky Kudumula directorial will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.