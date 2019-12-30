The Debate
Rashmika Mandanna Completes 3 Years In Cinema, Fans Say 'she Is Made For Bigger Dreams'

Others

Rashmika Mandanna receives love and heart-warming wishes from fans on social media platforms. Fans congratulate her on completing 3 years in the industry.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, who works predominately in Kannada and Telugu films, recently completed her three years in the cinema. After her debut in 2016's release Kirki Party, she left no stone unturned to become an A-List actor. Kirki Party, directed by Rishabh Shetty, released on December 30, 2016. To mark her three year work anniversary in the industry, netizens and Twitterati poured their love on social media with the hashtag #3YearsOfRashmikaInCinema. A Twitter user wrote, 'Expression queen', others wrote, 'Keep rocking'. 

READ | Yash And Rashmika Mandanna In 2019: How Was 2019 For The Kannada Stars?

 

READ | Rashmika Mandanna's Ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty Opens Up On Positive Side Of The Break-up

READ | Rashmika Mandanna Is Enjoying The 'perfect Weather' In Rome With Bheeshma Co-star Nithiin

READ | Sarileru Neekevvaru Song 'He's So Cute': Mahesh Babu-Rashmika Mandanna A Visual Delight

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma. She will soon share screen space with Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is slated to release in January 2020. She will also collaborate with Nithiin for the rom-com, Bheeshma. The Venky Kudumula directorial will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020. 

 

 

