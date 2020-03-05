Comedians of Telugu show 'Jabardasth' arrested for involvement in flesh trade in Vizag

Performers on the popular Telugu show Jabardasth have been arrested in a sex racket in Vizag.

Dorababu and Paradesi, known for their acts on the show, were reportedly caught in a raid conducted by ACP Trinadh Rao at a flat in Madhavadhara. The duo was part of a group of four who were arrested in the raid while a woman was rescued, reports claimed.

It is alleged that the police acted on a tip-off from locals about the daily visits of men at the apartment. Reports claimed that the incident took place on Wednesday and the four of them were arrested while trying to escape.

As per a report on an entertainment portal, Assistant Commissioner of Police Taskforce confirmed the news and informed that the accused have been handed over to the respective police stations. The duo have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Several pictures of the duo also surfaced on social. The duo have been part of the Hyper Aadhi team on Jabardasth show, that has been on air since 2013.

