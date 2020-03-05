Veteran actor's son accused of raping college girl and filming the act, arrested

Veteran actor Sooriyakanth’s son Vijay Harish has been arrested on rape charges in Tamil Nadu. As per reports, Harish was held by the Tiruvottiyur All-Women Police recently.

Police officials said Vijay Harish, who lives in Anna Nagar, allegedly raped a 20-year-old college girl from North Chennai. The duo met at a private college and got into a relationship, officials were quoted as saying.

Vijay Harish is 25-years-old, and also an aspiring actor, reportedly working on the film Naangalum Nallavangadhan. His father Suryakanth has worked in numerous films, as Rajinikanth’s lookalike and was even a speaker for the AIADMK party.

It is being alleged that Harish spiked the victim’s drink after which she fell unconscious when they met at a house in Virugambakkam on January 2.

The accused committed the act and reportedly recorded it. Allegedly threatening to make the pictures and video public, Harish also blackmailed the victim.

The victim subsequently approached the Deputy Commissioner of the Tiruvottiyur All-Women Police for help, and a case was then lodged.

The case was registered under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 C (voyeurism), 376 (rape) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and Harish was remanded to judicial custody.

