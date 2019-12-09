Maharashtra: Police Busts 2 Sex Rackets In Aurangabad, 4 Women Rescued

The Police Crime Branch busted two sex rackets in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, and held eight people connected to it. The first raid took place in Aurangabad's Rajesh Nagar area on Beed bypass road on Saturday. The police said, before conducting the raid, a dummy customer was sent to the location who confirmed the presence of the sex racket. The police then raided and arrested the accused.

Over 480 liquor bottles were also seized during the raid. The police said that the accused have been identified as Sanjay Kapse, Ajay Salve, Dyneshwar Jarhad, and Mohammed Arshad. After receiving leads, the second raid was conducted at the Yashwant Nagar area. The police arrested two men who were found to be forcing a woman into prostitution, and the victim was rescued. A total of four women were rescued by the police during the raids.

Illegal racket busted in Bangalore Turf Club premises

Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted raid at Bangalore Turf Club on Friday after receiving complaints about cheating and seized Rs 96 lakhs cash. A similar raid was conducted on December 1, when CCB arrested 10 illegal bookmakers and seized Rs 5.91 Lakhs from BTC.

According to the CCB, 10 accused men were found to be accepting illegal bets in the first enclosure near gate number 3 of the BTC premises. The police are yet to conduct a further probe and conclude if bookies had any help from insiders of the turf club. The course of the recovered money would also be considered in the coming days.

Betting at the turf club is permitted only through authorized stalls and licensed bookmakers. It was also noted that the accused were a group of illegal bookmakers who entered the premises and accepted bets, saying that they have insider information about the results of the race. This racket points to considerable tax evasion, as none of these bets and returns are legalized and accounted for. The police often keep a watch on these illegal bookmakers at BTC and take action against them.

(With inputs from ANI)