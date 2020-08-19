Jannat Zubair Gets New Car Before Her 19th Birthday, Says She's 'blessed'

Jannat Zubair is a popular actor from the small screen industry. She recently added another car to her collection before her 19th birthday. The actor is big on cars and bikes and is often seen posting pictures of herself with cars and bikes. She recently shared a snap of her new car on her Instagram account that she has got most likely for her birthday as a gift.

Jannat Zubair gets a new car for herself before birthday

Jannat Zubair Rahmani recently uploaded a picture of herself in which she sat on her new car. The actor was wearing a tie on the side white coat dress and paired them up with a white pair of stilettoes. Jannat left her hair open and was seen wearing red lipstick with light makeup on. She captioned the picture: “Blessed #alhumdullilah #19thbirthday #thankyoudaddy #thankyoumama”. Check out the picture below.

Fans react

As soon as the post went up on Jannat’s social media account, fans inundated it with their comments and reactions. Several fans gushed to the post and congratulated the actor for her new car. Many fans commented on the post saying that she was looking stunning in the picture and several other fans sent her much love. Check out some of the comments below.

Jannat Zubair's net worth

Jannat Zubair is one of the most promising stars who is living a luxurious life. According to imwbuzz.com, her current net worth is an estimated $1 million And with her rising fame in the entertainment business, it is likely that her net worth will only go higher in years to come.

Jannat Zubair's career

Jannat Zubair started acting at a very early age and made her acting debut with Dill Mill Gayye, in which she portrayed the character of Tamanna. She then went on to play the titular role as a child artist in the show, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora. However, Jannat got her breakthrough in Colors TV's Phulwa in the year 2011. Jannat Zubair is popular for her roles as Phool Kanwar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap and Pankti Sharma in Tu Aashiqui. She has also churned out some music videos like Naino Tale, Tere Bina, Chaal Gazab Hai, Ishq Farzi, Zindagi Di Paudi.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

