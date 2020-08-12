Avneet Kaur's 'rose-y' Picture Encourages People To Experiment With Hair; See Pic

Television actor Avneet Kaur recently took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback picture of herself surrounded by rose petals. Through the unique picture, she has also advised her followers to experiment with their hair as much as possible as it is a great feeling to have. In the comments section of the post, her followers can be seen complimenting her style while also wondering how long it might have taken to get this shot right.

Avneet Kaur’ quirky hair picture

Television actor Avneet Kaur recently took to Instagram to share a unique picture of herself. In the picture posted, she can be seen laying on a bed with white covers while her hair is spread out in a unique fashion. Her hair can be seen set in a manner where its thickness is properly visible. The structure forms a heart on top while the rest of the hair is spread out with proper divisions. Red rose petals have also been spread out on her hair strands.

Avneet Kaur can be seen wearing a bright red top which has off-shoulder sleeves. She can also be seen wearing an attractive necklace with the top which adds beauty to her attire. In makeup, she is seen wearing thick winged eyeliner while she hides her mouth with her hand.

In the caption for the post, she can be seen speaking about how great it feels to experiment with one’s own hair. She has also asked followers to go wild with their hair by asking them to treat it like a science lab experiment. Through the hashtags of the caption, Avneet Kaur has mentioned that it is a throwback picture. Have a look at the picture from Avneet Kaur’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people can be seen complimenting her hair and her entire look in the Instagram post. A few users are also wondering how much time it might have taken for her to get this picture right. Avneet Kaur has also replied to one of her followers stating that the picture was for a hair commercial. Have a look at the comments.

Image Courtesy: Avneet Kaur Instagram

