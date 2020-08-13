Ashi Singh Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday In Shimmery Purple Ruffled Gown

On Wednesday, August 12, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor Ashi Singh turned a year older. Along with a thank you note for the blessings and wishes, Ashi Singh also celebrated her 600k Instagram followers. In the photo, Ashi was seen in a glamourous avatar as she sported a purple-colour shimmery ruffled gown. Ashi kept her makeup simple with pink lips and subtle eye makeup. To complete her overall look, she kept her sleek hair open along with a small bun.

Instagramming the photo, she wrote a caption that read, "Thank you everyone for making my birthday so special. I dont know what else to say. I didnt expect it to be so good this year but it was the best. THANK YOU ♥ï¸ and also we are 600k family now.

#600k #birthdaypost" (sic). Scroll down to take a look.

The birthday post of Ashi received more than 124k likes (and is still counting) within a few hours. Meanwhile, a section of fans went gaga over her "mesmerising" look and flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. On the other side, her Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai co-stars Raghav Dhir and Madhusree Sharma also left birthday wishes. Raghav Dhir wrote, "Remember growing old is mandatory, But growing up is optional!... Happy b'day" while Madhushree Sharma's comment read, "Happy Birthday God Bless You".

Ashi Singh's shows

The 23-year-old actor recently joined the star cast of SAB TV's fantasy-drama, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Ashi is seen playing the titular character of princess Yasmine, which was earlier played by Avneet Kaur. The star cast of the show also had Sidharth Nigam and Smita Bansal. Due to some health concerns, Avneet quit the show during the nationwide lockdown. The show resumed the shoot and started airing new episodes in July. The fantasy-drama airs on SAB TV at 9 PM from Monday to Friday.

Ashi rose to fame after the success of Sony TV's rom-com serial Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai. Ashi was seen romancing with Randeep Rai. The plot of the show was set in 1990 and inspired by the real-life love story of its producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal.

