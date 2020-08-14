Who Is 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Multi-millionaire Husband?

Netflix’s latest reality show, Selling Sunset has been doing extremely well with the audience as they love the drama that keeps them entertained. One of the most adored Selling Sunset cast members is Christine Quinn who is liked for her way of dealing with issues while she also becomes the epitome of drama in most cases. Not many people know that Christine Quinn is married to Christian Richard, who is a multi-millionaire retired at the age of 41.

Who is Christine Quinn’s husband?

Christine Quinn is one of the most-followed real estate agents on the latest fan favourite show, Selling Sunset. The third season of the show released on August 7 and most people have been binge-watching it since the last few days. She got married to multi-millionaire Christian Richard towards the end of last year in a grand ceremony that was described as a fairy tale wedding by many. The man has also been introduced on the show as her new husband in the latest season.

Christian Richard is a software engineer who was able to opt for early retirement due to the successful career he had in the past few years. He owns a private jet and a house and the couple is said to go on expensive and exotic vacations once in a while. Selling Sunset is also planning to showcase their wedding which had taken the internet by storm previously.

Speaking about her husband in the first few episodes of Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn said that Christian is big in the tech world and has a degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a software engineer who has worked in multiple companies and developmental projects. She also stated that he has retired but she does not plan on leaving as her job is very important to her.

Christine Quinn also spoke about their wedding being a part of Selling Sunset and how they felt about it. She said that her husband is really shy but he decided to go for it for her. She also added that he, on the show, tries his best to be natural.

Selling Sunset is a Netflix original reality show which revolves around a bunch of real estate agents and their lives in Los Angeles. It revolves around people of The Oppenheim Group and how they sell properties to the rich and famous. The show has currently been doing well with the audience.

