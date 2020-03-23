Janta Curfew: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Socially Distance As They Applaud COVID Fighters

The entire nation observed Janta Curfew on Sunday and came to their balconies at 5 PM to cheer for the heroes who are leading the fight against the Coronavirus. As several people took to their balconies, snapped amidst them were Bollywood duo, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. In a series of pictures, the lovebirds were seen applauding those who have been working endlessly amidst health care. However, in one of the snaps, the Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar actor can be seen looking rather miffed with the paparazzi for clicking his picture. Take a look below-

Malaika and Arjun come together to cheer during #JantaCurfew

Apart from Malaika and Arjun, several celebrities of the film industry came out, as requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on their balconies to honour the unsung heroes in the battle against COVID-19. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and many other stars followed the Janta Curfew and remained at home and were among those who gave a shoutout to the essential services workers.

A day before the Janta Curfew, PM had urged all the citizens to come out at their balconies and terraces to give a shoutout to the heroes who have been battling the pandemic like doctors, nurses and other medical workers, as well all others like police, armed forces, employees of travel industry, and more. People did so by clapping, playing an instrument, banging an object and more.

ये धन्यवाद का नाद है, लेकिन साथ ही एक लंबी लड़ाई में विजय की शुरुआत का भी नाद है। आइए, इसी संकल्प के साथ, इसी संयम के साथ एक लंबी लड़ाई के लिए अपने आप को बंधनों (Social Distancing) में बांध लें। #JantaCurfew — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

India has witnessed over 300 cases of COVID-19 and seven persons have lost their lives.

