Janta Curfew: Rajinikanth backs PM Modi's initiative, urges all to 'rise to the occasion'

The big names of the country are joining hands to fight the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way by calling for the Janta Curfew, urging the nation to stay indoors on Sunday, celebrities have come out in his support. After numerous celebrities gave their thumbs up to the initiative, Rajinikanth also backed it, urging his fans and followers to ‘rise to the occasion.’

In a video message, Rajinikanth said that India is in the second stage of the pandemic at the moment and it was crucial to avoid reaching stage three. The veteran also gave the example of the situation in Italy worsening despite a similar initiative taken by their government, due to the lack of co-operation by the citizens. The 2.0 star urged everyone to co-operate in the initiative by strictly staying indoors and practising social distancing.

He also hailed the doctors, nurses and medical workers for their selfless service and urged families to participate in nationwide appreciation for their efforts at 5PM on Sunday.

On Friday, Kamal Haasan had tagged Rajinikanth in a Twitter post, urging him to join in the initiative and inform his fans about it.

Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar, Virat Kohli and numerous others came out in support of the initiative and promised to support it.

“With the Janata Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state government's to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew," PM Modi had said in his assuring address on Thursday.

The India toll in the coronavirus/COVID-19 has crossed 270, with four deaths.

