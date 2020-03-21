Anushka Shetty Extends Support To Janta Curfew, Says 'we Can Make A Difference'

With the number of Coronavirus cases in India increasing day by day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently declared a nation-wide self-imposed public curfew, which will be observed on Sunday from 7 am-9 am in the evening. Since the announcement was made on live TV, netizens across the country have been appreciating the initiative and have shown their support on social media platforms.

Apart from netizens, Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, too, have expressed their agreement with the decision made. Recently, actor Anushka Shetty, too, voiced her opinion in support of the decision made by the officials. Here are the details:

Anushka Shetty extends support to Janta Curfew

Recently, Anushka Shetty, who has been quite vocal with her political views on social media platforms, took to Instagram to share a picture, which features a still from her next with R Madhavan, Nishabdham. In the caption, Anushka Shetty, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, advised her fans to stay responsible and fight positively with all the precautions, which have been put forward by the WHO and the Government. Adding to the same, Anushka Shetty also requested fans not to ignore the guidelines.

Anushka Shetty wrote, “Stay home ...stay responsible ...follow precautions ...stay positive in gratitude. A crisis that humanity is facing ...It’s time to wake up and take responsibility to fight positively with all the precautions put forward by the WHO and government. Please do not try to ignore the seriousness of the precautionary measures. Stay home. it’s NOW that we have some control before it goes out of hand. Let’s all focus on the positives of humanity let us all be grateful for all that we have and together work towards being responsible and safe. All the doctors and everyone out there are putting themselves at stake to protect us. They have families too who are worried about them .. let us all be responsible ....aware ....safe. Follow the Janta curfew tomorrow 7 am to 9 pm and don’t forget to clap for 5 mts at 5 pm in gratitude to all the people humanity and nature ....It is each and every one us who can make this difference. Thank you 🙏. (sic)" Take a look at the post:

