Section 144 Imposed In Goa Ahead Of 'Janta Curfew' To Prevent Looming Coronavirus Threat

Amid the growing number of Coronavirus cases across the country, the Goa government on Saturday imposed section 144 across the state to prohibit large gatherings in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. While the inter-state transport has been barred, the transport of essential commodities is still allowed along with incoming private vehicles after a thorough screening.

The emphasis on interstate transport is in the light of the neighbouring states Maharashtra and Karnataka which have found a substantially high number of Coronavirus cases as compared to other states.

In order to prevent rumour-mongering in the hour of crisis, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane addressing the media said that state government has decided to maintain a strict vigil to keep a check on fake messages about the pandemic adding that cases will be registered against offenders.

Goa which is a major tourist destination for foreigners and nationals alike has so far managed to restrict the spread. Goa has not reported a single positive case of COVID-19 so far.

Besides Goa, government of Haryana has also imposed section 144 with public transportation, offices and other establishments shut down. The entire nation is under a near lockdown situation with different state governments imposing closure of offices and other establishments to combat the spread of the virus. Only essential services such as doctors and medical clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores, among other essentials are open, however, different states have adopted different strategies in complete coordination with the central government to combat the virus.

'Janta Curfew'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 and appealed to all the citizens to go under self-quarantine and not step out of their homes on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed.

A day after his address to the nation, PM Modi also chaired a video conferencing with chief ministers of various states to fight the pandemic.

