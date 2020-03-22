Janta Curfew: Bengaluru Fire Dept Personnel Ring Bells To Salute Indian Heroes

Bengaluru's Fire Department participated in the celebration at 5 pm on Sunday, March 22, to express their gratitude towards all the public health workers and security personnel who are contributing to India's fight against the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The nation observed Janta Curfew on Sunday by staying inside their homes in an attempt to break the chain of deadly coronavirus disease.

The Fire Department appreciated the works of emergency workers by ringing bells, blowing sirens and clapping their hands at the Central Fire Control Room in Bengaluru.

#WATCH: Fire Department personnel at Central Fire Control Room in Bengaluru, Karnataka rang bells and blew siren to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/zyYdKZlz8E — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

India observes Janta curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a Janta Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm in wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the country. PM Modi had also appealed to the citizens to applaud the health workers and security personnel as a mark of gratitude for their efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic in India. Citizens across the country strictly observed the Janta Curfew on Sunday, making it a great success.

The aim of Janta Curfew was to promote social distancing and thus curbing the spread of COVID-19 infection. Citizens across the country followed PM Modi's instruction to stay inside their homes and contributed to the nation's fight against the pandemic. Several leaders, politicians, ministers, and celebrities also joined the united efforts to break the chain of the virus, as the citizens emerged as corona warriors on the day.

Some states have extended the curfew for the next few days, while other states have ordered a complete lockdown till March 31, as the number of positive coronavirus cases rose sharply in the country. As of March 22, India has reported nearly 396 cases of coronavirus. The disease has killed seven people in the country so far.

