Monica Dogra And Ridhi Dogra To Play Lovers In Ekta Kapoor's Upcoming Web Series

Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra will mark their digital debut for an upcoming web-series. Television viewers will see a lot more of the Dogras on Ekta Kapoor's digital platform. The series features the two actors as homosexuals who are involved in an undercover love fling. The upcoming web series is called A Married Woman and the series is based on Manju Kapur's book by the same title. It is not the first time Ekta has adapted Kapur's book. Her famous six-year long-running television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was based on Manju’s Custody. Read more to know about Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming television show, A Married Woman.

Also Read | Courtney Cox's Daughter All Grown Up, Godmother Jennifer Aniston Gets All 'Monica'

Also Read | Akanksha Puri Reveals The Real Tattoo Story; Slams Paras Chhabra's Closeness With Mahira

Also Read | Punjab Government To Bring White Paper On PPAs Signed By The Previous Akali Government

#AMarriedWoman, based on Manju Kapur’s book, a story that began during the times of political unrest in the country. An love saga of 2 beautiful souls who rose beyond religious, sexual & societal boundaries.

Shooting starts soon! @iRidhiDogra @MonicaSDogra @ektaravikapoor pic.twitter.com/evNHmjpcyE — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) January 16, 2020

Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra on upcoming project A Married Woman

The makers of the film have dropped a trailer for the web series which takes the viewers back to 1992 when communal riots were making headlines. And the series focuses on a love story that is blossoming amidst the political unrest. Monica Dogra also spoke to a news publishing house regarding her digital debut. She expressed her excitement to debut in the digital entertainment industry with a project that revolves around a meaningful subject. Ridhi also shared her views about working in Ekta Kapoor’s show and she feels that Kapoor is a valuable influence to the show because she is truly a “boss babe.”

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi's Birthday: 'Vikram Vedha' & Other Unconventional Roles Of Makkal Selvan

Also Read | Man Found Guilty Of Molesting Former Bollywood Actress On Flight Sentenced For Three Years

Based on Manju Kapur’s book, we bring you an unconventional love story, #AMarriedWoman that beautifully captures the philosophy behind a love story that rose during times of political unrest in 1992. #ALTBalajiOriginal #AZee5Original@ektaravikapoor @iRidhiDogra @MonicaSDogra pic.twitter.com/XQUu8cmjAz — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) January 16, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.