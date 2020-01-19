'A Married Woman' And Other Web Series That Are Based On Same-sex Love

The taboo against same-sex love is slowly breaking down in global as well as Indian society. Books, television shows, and movies have contributed heavily to this cause.

Many authors and producers have come up with such content at the risk of being persecuted by the moralists of the society. Here are some of the top Indian web series on same-sex love that are a must-watch.

A Married Woman

Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji has come up with another web series, and this time it is about a female same-sex couple. Based on a novel of the same name by Manju Kapur, A Married Woman features Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles. The web series is yet to start filming but it has already begun to stir up the netizens.

The plot of the novel on which A Married Woman is based revolves around a typical middle-class Delhi woman who feels dissatisfaction in her apparently wholesome life. She begins an extra-marital affair with a younger woman who is the widow of a political activist and jeopardises everything on the way, from family to so-called honour. A Married Woman seems to have all the potential to become one of the top Indian web series.

Romil and Jugal

Ekta Kapoor's ALT Balaji has come with a unique love story between two men who find it difficult to express their love in society. Portraying the same-sex love story of two men, Romil and Jugal face greater obstacles to their love story than Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

Every moment brings new twists and turns in their life which keeps the viewers gripped to this web series, making it one of the top Indian web series. In Romil and Jugal, Rajeev Siddhartha features in the role of Romil while Jugal is played by Manraj Singh.

The 'Other' Love Story

This web series is set in 90s Bangalore where two girls explore their love with each other. However, being a greater taboo then, their love becomes a challenge for the two girls. The tempestuous love story of the Aachal and Aadya is beautiful yet tragic at times because of the social stigma associated with it.

Spoorthi Gumaste and Shweta Gupta play the characters of Aadya and Aachal respectively. The 'Other' Love Story is touted to be the first same-sex web series in India and is directed by Roopa Rao.

