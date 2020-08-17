Joe Exotic Wants To Help Find Carole Baskin's Missing Husband Don Lewis; Read Here

The Tiger King star Joe Exotic reportedly wants to help Don Lewis' family to find Carole Baskin's second missing husband. A TMZ report states that Joe reached out to Lewis' family and offered to provide them with information that may help the renewed search of the American millionaire. Don was married to Carole Baskin at the time of his disappearance in 1997 and was legally declared dead five years later. However, the case came into the spotlight this year when it was talked about in Netflix's controversial docuseries, Tiger King.

Last week, Lewis' family announced a $100,000 reward for any new information that may help them lead to answers in Don Lewis' disappearance. Later, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, popularly known as Joe Exotic, offered to provide help from his private investigation on Baskin, revealed Lewis family's attorney, John Phillips, to the online portal. The lawyer has also filed a new lawsuit against Baskin and also announced an independent investigation into the disappearance case.

As per the reports of the portal, Exotic reached out to Lewis' family after their news conference in Tampa. He also revealed that the former zoo owner was offering information from his private investigation to them. It was also reported that Don's daughters are interested in working with the Tiger King star, but he will first have to speak their attorney, for him to verify if he has any useful information.

Four of these new billboards offering a $100,000 reward from the family of Don Lewis are displayed around #Tampa ahead of a press conference Monday. This one is located down the road from the entrance to the Big Cat Rescue. https://t.co/sPk3IxirSp #TigerKing @WFLA pic.twitter.com/W8YrO7WlVv — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) August 8, 2020

Joe Exotic had been consistently claiming that Carole Baskin was involved in Don Lewis' disappearance and had also propagated unofficial theories about how Baskin killed her husband and fed his dead body to the tigers at her animal sanctuary. The CEO of Big Cat Rescue, who has denied all the allegations, slammed the producers of Tiger King for focusing on Exotic's 'lies'.

She also took to the Big Cat Rescue website earlier this year and wrote, "Tiger King has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997. The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about the truth. The unsavoury lies are better for getting viewers".

