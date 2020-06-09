Dillon Passage Says His "heart Is Breaking" After Reading Joe Exotic's Prison Letter

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, popularly known as Joe Exotic from Netflix’s Tiger King series, is serving a 22-year sentence in a US federal prison. He was accused of conspiring Carole Baskin's murder in 2019 besides over 15 other zoo violations. He recently penned a three-page letter and expressed his grief stating that his husband Dillon Passage has not written to him in jail. Now, Dillon has revealed that he has written to Joe but he might have not received them.

Dillon Passage replies to Joe Exotic's letter

Dillon Passage took to his Instagram handle to reply to Joe Exotic’s letter. He shared a picture of himself with his dog and addressed the matter of letters in the caption of the post that read:

“My heart is breaking after reading Joe’s letter 💔 He is living in hell right now and I’m outraged by the way he is being treated. I can’t even begin to imagine how that is breaking his spirit. I love Joe and I’m standing by him. The photos that I post on here are a highlight reel of my life… What you don’t see are the hours that I’m alone at home, missing my husband and my friend. I’ve been writing letters and it is a shame to hear that he isn’t receiving them… I know they limit the amount he can read in a week and I only hope they eventually get to him. Joe, I hope that this reaches you too. Know that I love you and I’m fighting for you everyday. #freejoeexotic ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” [sic].

Joe Exotic in his recent three-page letter wrote that he does not even know if he is married anymore.

Joe Exotic stated in the letter that his soul is 'dead' and that 'struggles every day to hold on to what little hope he can find' while staying locked down around the clock with no phone or email. He mentioned that people sent him pictures of his husband, Dillion Passage in which he seems happy and complained that he has not received even one letter from Dillion. Joe Exotic urged people to stop sending him pictures of Dillion having a party while he “live this hell.”

Joe Exotic married Dillon Passage on December 11, 2017, after his previous husband Travis Maldonado passed away the same year. He requested to play Michael Jackson’s song Will You Be there to husband Dillion Passage and ask him “Will he? Or not?” as his heart must know.

Joe Exotic ended that letter by asking for help from Cardi B and Kim Kardashian. He wrote, “Cardi “B” – Kim “K” Please ladies I've done nothing wrong. But act a fool to protect my zoo from arson and people hurting my animals. Hear my scream for help.” He signed off saying “I love you All.”

