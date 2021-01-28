Jojo Siwa 'swatted' In Her Own House After Coming Out As LGBTQ; Know What Happened

Jojo Siwa was recently in the news after coming out as a part of the LGBTQ community. She received a lot of support and attention on her social media for this decision. Since then, she has been involved in another incident which brought her under the radar of the media. Jojo Siwa has revealed on her Instagram live stream that she was 'swatted' in her house. Someone had allegedly tipped off the police anonymously regarding an incident at her house.

Jojo Siwa 'Swatted'

This 'swatting' occurred on Saturday, January 23, after Jojo Siwa did a Livestream 'coming out' telling her millions of fans that she is the happiest she's ever been, after coming out. From the footage we found from the YouTube channel TRQFFIC, we can see Jojo Siwa outside of her own house, surrounded by family and members of the police force. The LA Police Department had responded that had indeed received a call about trouble at Jojo Siwa's residence, but when they got there, everything was normal with no sign of any wrongdoing.

Siwa talked about her experience of this event on her videographer's Nate Javier's lifestream. This is what she had to say about the incidence: "Basically what happened is we were at our house and all of a sudden there was a whole bunch of police that were telling us to come outside the house and we didn't know why. We went outside hands up and then the police were saying that somebody had called and made a claim and then all of a sudden paparazzi came from around the corner."

"Since I recently came out to the internet... the media is obviously very excited, which I love, and I love the support," Siwa said. "However, you know, you could have just hung out outside my house and I would have eventually come outside."

What does 'Swatted' mean?

'Swatting' refers to the crime of calling the police on an innocent citizen under false accusations or allegations of a felony, usually that a person is trying to harm/hurt them when in fact they are innocent. Since 2015, swatting has been made a criminal offense in the United States. Instances of celebrities and social media personalities being swatted happen a lot, given how popular they are.

