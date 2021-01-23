Jojo Siwa Comes Out Wearing 'Best Gay Cousin Ever' Tee; Fans Say 'So Proud'

On January 23, 2021, Jojo Siwa took to her official Twitter handle and shared a picture featuring herself. In the picture, she revealed the gift her cousin recently gave her. The YouTuber’s t-shirt read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever”. According to E! Online, the picture comes a week after she posted a TikTok video singing to pop star Lady Gaga’s hit song Born This Way. In the video, Jojo mouthed the lyrics, “No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgender life, I’m on the right track baby, I was born to survive”.

Fans extend their support Jojo Siwa coming out as a gay

Jojo Siwa comes out as gay

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

While sharing the picture, Jojo simply informed her fans that her cousin gifted her the t-shirt. The teen further didn’t speak much about her sexual identity, the shirt and LGBTQ+ videos but her actions have been sending a powerful message of inclusivity to her fans and followers. Many of her fans commended the YouTuber for her actions.

A user complimented Jojo talking about the impact of her coming out in front of millions of young children and their parents. He further called her a ‘queen’. Several others complimented her for the courage and for being the role model. Joshua Rush, Lil Nas X, Ellen DeGeneres too extended their support for the young YouTuber. Have a look at the reactions below.

if u spell “swag” backwards, it’s “gay”. coincidence?? — nope (@LilNasX) January 22, 2021

IF GOD HATES US WHY DO WE KEEP WINNING — Joshua Rush (@JoshuaRush) January 23, 2021

SO PROUD OF YOU! 🌈 You were Born This Way! — ⚔️ GAGA DAILY ⚔️ (@gagadaily) January 22, 2021

gen z queer icon has arrived, periodT! congratulations bb 🌈💫🏳️‍🌈 — Mister Preda (@MisterPreda) January 22, 2021

omg congrats jojo! my 7 year old niece is going to be so happy about this — Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) January 22, 2021

Hi Jojo! I’m a Mom of a 7 y/o little girl who has loved your music, videos, & merch since she was 4. We love you & support you! This does not bother me as a mother one bit! Sorry others don’t feel the same. Your music teaches kids to be themselves no matter who that self is! 🌈 — P. Dilla (@pattyhavoc) January 23, 2021

❤️ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 23, 2021

ok but the impact of jojo siwa coming out to millions of very very young kids and their parents ?? the normalization this has .... a queen — matt (@mattxiv) January 22, 2021

Will always support you. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 22, 2021

While speaking to E! Online, Jojo talked about authenticity and being a ‘good role model’ for her fans and followers. She said that she is genuine, and displays who she is. She said that even when she is creating YouTube videos, or music or doing any other thing, it’s truly who she is. Jojo wishes to work with Lady Gaga in the future.

In the month of August in 2020, she took to Twitter and shared her wish. She wrote that she wants to film a YouTube video with Lady Gaga. E! Online reported that Jojo is also a huge fan of pop star Miley Cyrus and considers her one of her biggest inspirations. She stated that it’s because of her that she is been able to do what she really wants.

@ladygaga I wanna film a YouTube video with you!!!⚡️💓 Message me!! — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) August 23, 2020

