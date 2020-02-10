Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Gets A New Release Date

Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi has been in productions for quite some time now. However, it was only recently that the makers announced the release of the movie. Haathi Mere Saathi is based on the bonds between humans and animals and features real animals in the movie.

Haathi Mere Saathi release date revealed

The release date of Haathi Mere Saathi starring Rana Daggubati has gone through quite a few revisions. Presently the makers of the movie have announced that this jungle tale will release on April 2020. It was first supposed to release alongside the Bollywood movie Thugs of Hindostan. However, when asked about this in an interview with a daily portal, a source reportedly said that the makers actually wanted to release the film during May or April of 2019 when the summer vacations are in full swing. However, even then Haathi Mere Saathi did not release and the date was reportedly pushed back even further to sometime in 2020.

Also Read: Did Rana Daggubati Opt Out Of Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'?

According to reports of a source, Rana Daggubati’s Haathi Mere Saathi is taking a longer time than expected since the shooting involves a lot of scenes in the wild. Many wild animals are also being incorporated in the movie and visual effects also have an important role to play. The source also reportedly added that the post-production work is taking more time which is causing the delay in the release of Haathi Mere Saathi.

Also Read: Sharad Kelkar Replaces Rana Dagubbati In Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'

Haathi Mere Saathi’s Telugu title is Aranya and the Tamil title is Kaadan. The movie is based on a man who lives in the forest for 25 years. Rana Daggubati will reportedly be seen in high octane action sequences and will also share the screen with 12 elephants reportedly. Haathi Mere Saathi will also focus on environmental issues like deforestation and others.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati: When Bhallaladeva made The Audience Swoon In 'Baahubali' Franchise

Haathi Mere Saathi is being helmed by Prahu Solomon. Besides Rana Daggubati, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Pulkit Sharma and Vishnu Vishal are also a part of the cast. Eros Now is bankrolling this project. The makers of the movie had reportedly revealed in an interview with a daily portal that the Haathi Mere Saathi is based somewhat on the lines of the classic The Jungle Book.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati Birthday Special: Best Onscreen Pairs Of The Baahubali Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.