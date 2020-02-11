Rana Daggubati Give Befitting Reply To Troll Who Questioned Him

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati has a massive fan following and the actor has always impressed his fans with his incredible acting skills. However, the actor also does have his fair share of trolls whom he encounters from time to time. Not too long ago, a news agency had an interview with Rana in which the actor stated that he had failed class 10; however, he did not let that demotivate him and he continued working hard.

Rana Daggubati gives a befitting reply to a troll who questioned him

This piece of advice made headlines and fans of the actor lauded him for his determination. However, a troll posted a comment mentioning his wealth and the fact that his family owns a production company. The troll was thus referring to the nepotism in the industry and called out Rana for what the troll felt was an ironic statement.

Because my family owns a production house and a big ass studio. LOL. pic.twitter.com/UXUNSjmg5g — Social Experiment (@GoneWorse) February 10, 2020

Rana soon gave a fitting response by saying that despite having a backing, he still needed to learn the craft of acting. Rana continued by saying that several media studios and production houses have shut down due to lack of impressive scripts or storytellers. He put his point across in a respectful and calm manner, after which the troll did not seem to comment in response.

Not really bro....that’s of no use if you don’t learn the craft....India had many studios run to ground with dying storytelling skills — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 10, 2020

Fans of the actor praised him for his calm yet composed reply. On the work front, Rana will be seen in the remake of Haathi Mere Saathi. The film originally starred Rajesh Khanna and was a huge hit at the time of its release. According to a news portal, the film is expected to be a tribute to the legendary actor and his work; however, it may follow a different storyline.

