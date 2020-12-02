Kaitlin Nowak's Instagram Shows Stunning Photos Of Her, But Without Her Ex Jimmy Butler

In recent days, the internet has been flooded with rumours of Selena Gomez dating the NBA player Jimmy Butler. Twitter is teeming with netizens reacting to the rumours and some are even mocking the alleged couple. However, amidst all of this many Jimmy Butler fans might be wondering what happened to Butler’s relationship with Kaitlin Nowak. The pair had a baby in 2019 and was seemingly together for most of 2020. While it’s all fuzzy at the moment, Kaitlin Nowak’s Instagram is giving some strong signals.

6 stunning photos from Kaitlin Nowak's Instagram profile

Kaitlin Nowak’s Instagram has no pictures of Jimmy

Kaitlin Nowak has over 4,000 followers on her Instagram handle. While her Instagram account is public, it suggests very little about her personal life. In fact, her last post was uploaded on June 2, 2020, and it is a black square in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Since then, Kaitlin has not posted anything.

Her Instagram handle does not feature Jimmy Butler at all. Kaitlin Nowak's Instagram photos feature her family and friends. A report in Cheatsheet reveals that Jimmy (31) and Kaitlin welcomed a daughter named Rylee in October 2019. Jimmy missed the first three games of the Miami Heat’s season so that he could be there for the birth of his daughter. It seemed that the pair was still going strong after the birth of Rylee. In February 2020, Kaitlin attended Super Bowl LIV with Jimmy and a group of family and friends.

Kaitlin and Rylee did not spend time with Jimmy in the NBA bubble

Another report in Distractify states that while the two seem to be co-parenting, Kaitlin and Rylee did not spend time with Jimmy in the NBA bubble during the playoffs. The reason being that Jimmy wanted to focus and not be distracted by family. On his Instagram handle Jimmy too hasn’t posted a single picture of with his baby daughter Rylee or with Kaitlin. Till September 2020, Kaitlin was still rooting on her baby daddy’s team in the playoffs in spite of not being welcome in the bubble. However, she has remained silent since speculation that Jimmy Butler and Selena Gomez were a new couple kicked off. A source close to the pair reportedly saw them having dinner together.

