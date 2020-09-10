Jimmy Butler Is NBA's Most Consistent Player NOT Giannis Or LeBron; Stats Prove

The Miami Heat have been one of the best sides in the NBA playoffs this season. Despite entering the postseason as the fifth seed, they eliminated first-seed Milwaukee Bucks by a dominating 4-1 margin. Coupled with their sweeping win over Indiana Pacers in Round 1, the Heat are 8-1 in the playoffs and thoroughly look like the team that could go on to win the Eastern Conference title.

Jimmy Butler has come into his own during the playoffs, currently averaging 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals in 35.3 minutes per game. While the former Philadelphia 76ers man may not be the scoring or assist leader, Jimmy Butler is the seemingly most consistent player in the NBA this season, above the likes of 2020 DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James.

Jimmy Butler better than LeBron, Giannis?

According to a statistical analysis by HootsHype, the 30-year-old scored a Global Rating between 80% and 120% of his average score in a whopping 43.28% of his games. His average score might not be as high as scoring monsters like Giannis and James Harden but the analysis does show that Butler has been extremely consistent with his performances this season.

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo comes a close second with a Global Rating between 80% and 120% in 43.06% of his games. Giannis' consistency was evident from his dominant play during the regular season. The Greek Freak ended the season with an average of 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. His performances did dip during the playoffs. However, as it appears, the 25-year-old is the favourite to scoop the NBA MVP award for the second year in a row.

Jimmy Butler stats trump MVP frontrunners

For some experts, LeBron James deserves MVP recognition this season ahead of Giannis. The Lakers star led the assist charts this season with 10.2 assists during the regular season. He scored an impressive 25.3 points and 7.8 rebounds this season. LeBron James and the Lakers are still going strong in the Western Conference playoffs, leading the Rockets 2-1 in the Conference Semi-finals. Surprisingly, LeBron's name is nowhere to be seen in the list of the most consistent players. This can partly be attributed to the numerous roles the 35-year-old plays for his side, be it leading the attack or the defence.

Irrespective of LeBron's position in the league's most consistent players, Heat star Jimmy Butler continues to prove he is one of the best in the game when it comes to performing at the highest level, week in and week out.

Miami will meet the winner of the other Eastern Conference Semi-final series between defending champions Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics. The series is currently tied at 3-3 after the Raptors pulled off a thrilling double OT win on Wednesday. The two sides will play the series decider on Friday (Saturday IST).

