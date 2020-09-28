Jimmy Butler On What Heat Need To Clinch The NBA Title: 'The Test Is LeBron James'

With a 125-113 Game 6 victory against the Boston Celtics, the less-fancied No. 5 seeded Miami Heat have made it to the NBA Finals. Led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat will be making their first NBA Finals appearance since the 2014 LeBron James-led team. Coincidentally, the Heat will be facing the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James – who led Miami to back-to-back NBA titles.

Jimmy Butler post-game interview about LeBron James and the Heat NBA Finals

Heat’s Jimmy Butler on Finals: “It’s been like this for a very long time: If you want to win, you’ll have to go through a LeBron James-led team... That’s what it normally comes down to... You’re going to get the same test over & over until you pass it. That test is LeBron James.” pic.twitter.com/zlYYE1vRgr — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 28, 2020

"It’s been like this for a very long time: If you want to win, you’ll have to go through a LeBron James-led team," Jimmy Butler said in his postgame interview after the Heat-Celtics matchup, adding that one will have to go through the same test again and again. While the Heat beat the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics to reach the Finals, James and the Lakers edged past the Denver Nuggets with a 4-1 series.

While talking about the upcoming finals, Butler added that for one to win, it is necessary to beat the four-time NBA MVP. However, Butler also spoke about the Lakers' roster and how they have complemented the three-time NBA champion this season. James, 35, will make his 10th Finals appearance – more than 27 other NBA teams.

While Butler admitted he is aware of the threat the Lakers possess, he is confident they have a chance against the Western Conference's top seed. In the interview, the 31-year-old Heat star stated that they will do their best to win, even if they are facing James. “We’re not worried about no number 5 seed or number 1 seed. We’re capable of beating the Lakers," Butler stated.

Heat vs Celtics highlights: Adebayo leads Miami to Lakers vs Heat NBA finals

The Heat, as of now, are the third team with a fifth or lower seed in NBA history to reach the Finals since the seeding system was introduced in 1984. However, Butler maintained that their team needs to put up a perfect performance to win. Butler finished the game with 22 points and 8 assists, while Bam Adebayo posted a team-high 32 points. Game 1 of the finals is scheduled for September 30, 9:00 pm EST (October 1, 6:30 am IST).

