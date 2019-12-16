Viral Video Of Farmer Perfectly Singing Justin Bieber's Baby Will Amaze You; Watch

The internet is a place that holds a plethora of information. It knows no boundaries, borders, races, gender, or anything. It connects the whole wide world. In Indian states, too, the impact of the internet is increasing day by day. Almost everybody is able to access the internet. While it has become a place to learn new things from, it is also a place that can be used as a platform to showcase talent, and it would not be a surprise if a particular video, picture, or message goes viral.

Read | Karnataka: Farmer Sings Justin Bieber's 'Baby' Perfectly. Watch Video

Karnataka farmer singing to Justin Bieber

A while ago, a video of two women eloquently singing English songs surfaced on the internet. Not long after that, a video of a farmer singing Justin Bieber’s song Baby went viral. The farmer hails from Karnataka and has left the audience amazed at the fluency with which he is singing like the Canadian singer’s debut song.

Read | France High Commissioner For Pensions Steps Down From His Post

The farmer has been identified as a twenty-six-year-old individual who goes by the name Pradeep HR. He is famous among his peer group as someone who is able to entertain people around him with Western music. According to reports, the singer in the video comes from the Hiriyur village in Chitradurga district. It is also reported by several media portals that he failed in English in his graduation. The thing that is surprising about his acts is that not only does he get the song's tune correct, but he also has a distinctive English accent when he is singing the song. Here is the video that has been making the news.

Read | Watch: Dr Babitha Justin Reacts To Rahul Gandhi’s ‘rape Capital’ Remark

According to reports by various media portals, Pradeep not just listens and grooves to English songs, he regularly listens to Chinese and Japanese music too. Pradeep told a leading entertainment portal that although he does not understand any of the three languages, he is able to repeat and follow the accent and tune. He said that he is able to do so because he is constantly listening to the songs and is, therefore, able to mimic the lyrics.

Read | Justin Bieber Regrets Using Racial Slur When He Was 14, Says "I Was Uneducated"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.