Kate Middleton And Prince Willam's Holiday Card Will Definitely Make Their Kids Smile

Prince William and Kate Middleton's official 2019 Christmas card is finally out and fans could not stop expressing over how adorable their three children of Kate and William are looking. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were set to release their Christmas card sometime this week. But, the family holiday photo of the royals, which is usually shared to social media by the Kensington Royal accounts was leaked on this week before the official release. Royal fans got an early insight of the card as a member of the British Royal Air Force shared a photo of the holiday card on Twitter.

The post was quickly deleted, but fans had already taken screenshots and started re-posting it on their social media handles. The Christmas card photo of the royal family is an adorable one and fans could not help but notice how grown up Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have become.

The Royal's Christmas picture

Prince William and Kate Middleton along with their adorable three children were seen posing on a vintage motorcycle sidecar, the candid family photo shows George and Charlotte perched on to the sidecar. Whereas, Louis is cutely sitting with Prince William on the motorcycle with Kate Middleton standing by their side and holding on to one of the handlebars. The family was all smiles as they posed for the camera. They also colour coordinated in blue just like their last official Christmas photo. Take a look at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas card.

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

The 2019 Cambridge Family Christmas Card!



📷: Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty CBE RAFR pic.twitter.com/2lbg2hMUsl — Kate ❤ and Meg 🌺 and The British Royal Family (@KateCandMeg) December 18, 2019

