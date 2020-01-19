Keerthy Suresh's Career, Net Worth, And Relationships - All You Need To Know

The Thalaivar 168 actor Keerthy Suresh turned 27 last October 17 and is already a prominent name in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industry. She was conferred with the Best Actress award by the Vice president of India for her portrayal in the biopic titled Mahanati. She essayed the role of legendary actress Savitri in the movie. The Mahanati actor was born to Malayali director-producer Suresh Kumar and Tamil actress Menaka. Here's a look at her career growth, her movies and the achievements.

ALSO READ| Rajinikanth Celebrates Co-star Keerthy Suresh's National Award Win On Their Set; See Pics

Keerthy Suresh's career and net worth

Keerthy began her filmy career appearing as a child actor working for the films and TV serials that her father Suresh Kumar produced in the early 2000s. As an adult, she made her debut in the horror film Geethaanjali playing a double role. In 2014, her movie Ring Master opposite Dileep saw appreciation from the critics where she portrayed the role of a blind girl. The movie was directed by Rafi-Mecartin duo.

Post Ring Master, Keerthy started working in the Tamil film industry doing roles in Idhu Enna Maayam, Maane Thaene Paeye and Deekay's Kavalai Vendam, Rajini Murugan and Remo, Thodari. Her Telugu venture started with the 2016 film Nenu Sailaja opposite Ram Pothineni. Her Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie Mahanati led her to win a National award for Best Actress. She is at a peak of her career reportedly earning over ₹1 crore for each of her films, pegging her current net worth at over $2 million dollars (Source: starsunfolded).

ALSO READ| Keerthy Suresh's Birthday: 2 Films Announced In A Treat For Her Fans

Keerthy Suresh's movies

Keerthy Suresh currently has multiple films in her kitty all of which are set to release in 2020. She is currently shooting for the movie Miss India. Keerthy Suresh is also set to make her debut in Bollywood with Maidaan opposite Ajay Devgn. She is reportedly also set to feature in the Mohanlal-starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham as well.

The actor, however, didn’t have any major releases in 2019 apart from her cameo in the Nagarjuna-starrer Telugu film Manmadhudu 2. The actor who is best known for movies like Thaana Serndha Kootam, Remo, Rajini Murugan, Mahanati, and Nenu Local. Recently, on Keerthy Suresh's birthday, two films were announced especially for her fans out of which one is a Nagesh Kukunoor directorial, while the other is backed by Karthik Subbaraj.

ALSO READ| Vicky Kaushal & Keerthy Suresh Stun In Sabyasachi Outfit For The 66th National Film Awards

Keerthy Suresh's relationships

Keerthy Suresh was rumoured to be dating comedian Satish, however, it turned out to have no merit condiering both the actors have repeatedly denied the reports and have laughed it off on several occasions. The pictures which caused her fans to speculate about their relationships came from the pooja pictures of the movie Bairavaa. Apart from this, she hasn't been associated or rumoured to be dating any actors as of now.

ALSO READ| 'Been Obsessed With You': Janhvi Kapoor Has A Message For Keerthy Suresh As She Joins Boney Kapoor's Film Opposite Ajay Devgn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.