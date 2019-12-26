Rajinikanth Celebrates Co-star Keerthy Suresh's National Award Win On Their Set; See Pics

Rajinikanth celebrated his co-star Keerthy Suresh’s National Award win on the sets of their film Thalaivar 168. Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actress National Award for her performance of legendary actor Savitri in her biopic titled Mahanati. Read on to know more details about this story.

Rajinikanth celebrates Keerthy’s win

Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Thalaivar 168. Actor Keerthy Suresh is playing the lead role in this film. But Rajinikanth took some time off from the shooting of their film and celebrated the National Award win of his co-star, Keerthy Suresh, for her role in the movie Mahanati.

Also read | Rajinikanth To Thalapathy Vijay: How Was The Year 2019 For Top Tamil Stars?

Keerthy Suresh played the role of legendary actor Savitri in this film. Savitri was a legendary actor in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industry back in the 60s and 70s. She also worked in Kannada and Malayalam films. Keerthy Suresh won several awards for her portrayal of Savitri. Her performance in the film was enjoyed both by critics and the audience.

Also read | Laxxmi Bomb's Raghava Lawrence Says Won't Attend Any Rajinikanth Event Without Permission

The pictures from the sets of their film Thalaivar 168 were shared by Sun Pictures on their official Twitter handle. The entire cast and crew of the film can be seen celebrating Keerthy’s win. In one of the pictures, Rajinikanth is also handing a rose bouquet to Keerthy Suresh. In another picture, Rajinikanth is feeding a piece of cake to Keerthy Suresh. Check out these pictures and tweets from the sets of Thalaivar 168 where Rajinikanth and other cast and crew are celebrating Keerthy Suresh’s National Award win for Mahanati.

Also read | Rajinikanth's 'Thalaiver 168' Casts Khushbu Sundar; Latter Posts Recent Update Of Shoot

Also read | Rajinikanth Starrer 'Thalaivar 168' To Also Have Kabali's Vishwanath In The Cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.