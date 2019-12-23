Keerthy Suresh Wins National Award From The Vice-President Of India For THIS Movie

The National Film Award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi recently. The Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu handed over the awards the winners. The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan received the Dadasaheb Phalke award and actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal received the National Award as Best Actor for their performance in Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike, the South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actor (Female) Award for her role in the blockbuster film titled Mahanati which is a biopic of the legendary actor Savitri.

Keerthy Suresh wins the National Award

The Vice President made special mentions of the awardees like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Keerthy Suresh and Akshay Kumar's during the ceremony. Keerthy took to Twitter to express her feelings, while her fans too took to their social media handles to congratulate the actor on this prestigious win and expressed their emotions too online. Hence, here are some of the fans' wishes for Keerthy:

Thalaiviii @KeerthyOfficial receiving the national award 🏆for the best actress 🔥😍😻..proud Moment for all the fans,😍😻💛🔥

— Richardson (@imRichardsN) December 23, 2019

My Sweet heart receiving national award for the best actress 💃💃💃



Amazing year with awards ❤ Congrats Sis @KeerthyOfficial 😍😘😘😘



— Smeetha💛 (@ItzSmeetha) December 23, 2019

