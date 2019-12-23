The Debate
Keerthy Suresh Wins National Award From The Vice-President Of India For THIS Movie

Keerthy Suresh, along with other eminent actors of Bollywood like Ayushmann Khuranna, Vicky Kaushal, etc won the National Award from the Vice-President of India

The National Film Award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi recently. The Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu handed over the awards the winners. The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan received the Dadasaheb Phalke award and actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal received the National Award as Best Actor for their performance in Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike, the South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actor (Female) Award for her role in the blockbuster film titled Mahanati which is a biopic of the legendary actor Savitri.

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Is No Longer A Part Of THIS Movie For Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168?

Keerthy Suresh wins the National Award

The Vice President made special mentions of the awardees like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Keerthy Suresh and Akshay Kumar's during the ceremony. Keerthy took to Twitter to express her feelings, while her fans too took to their social media handles to congratulate the actor on this prestigious win and expressed their emotions too online. Hence, here are some of the fans' wishes for Keerthy:

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168: Keerthy Suresh Confirmed As Lead, Opens Up On 'magical' Feat

 

Also Read | Hyderabad Murder: Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Express Their Rage

 

 

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh's Birthday: 2 Films Announced In A Treat For Her Fans

 

 

