KGF Actor Yash Shares A Lovely Video From His Daughter Ayra's ONEderland Party | WATCH

KGF actor Yash recently took to social media and shared a video from his daughter Ayra’s birthday party. Yash’s daughter Ayra turned one. Read on to know more about this story.

KGF actor Yash shares daughter birthday celebration video with fans

KGF: Chapter 1 became the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. The film catapulted the lead actor Yash and placed his career in the limelight. The KGF actor is already preparing for the second chapter of the film. Since the film’s success, Yash’s life has been under constant media scrutiny. The KGF actor never shies away from sharing special moments from his life on social media.

Recently, Yash took to his social media handle and shared the video of his daughter Ayra’s birthday celebrations. Yash’s daughter Ayra turned one this year. Yash, a doting father to Ayra, made sure his daughter’s first birthday was a memorable one. Ayra had a carnival-themed birthday party for her first birthday. The celebrations took place in Bangalore and had several A-listers gracing the party with their presence. Rakshith Shetty, Sumalatha Ambreesh, Abhishek Ambreesh, and many more attended Yash’s daughter’s birthday party.

The video shared by the KGF actor starts with giving an entire vie of the birthday party set up. This carnival themed birthday party of Ayra was named ONEderland. Yash added a beautiful caption with this video. The KGF actor stated all of his fans requested a glimpse of Arya’s birthday party and he could not deny them, hence he shared the celebrations through the short clip.

Yash also thanked his fans on Ayra’s behalf. The KGF actor also gave a shoutout to the photographers and videographers who shot the ONEderland and captured the special moments from Yash’s daughter’s birthday celebrations. He concluded his post by stating that he will cherish this video for a lifetime and also called it a lovely piece.

