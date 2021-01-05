Kim Hyun Joong Talks About Saving A Man Last Year And His Break From Acting, Read Here

Kim Hyun Joong is a popular South Korean actor, singer, and songwriter and has appeared in the boy band SS501 and played roles in several Korean dramas like Boys Over Flowers and Playful Kiss. The South Korean actor recently made an appearance on the KBS Joy's show Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller as a guest and talked about his life as an actor and his break from the screen. Read on to know more about his appearance on the talk show and more.

Kim Hyun Joong's news

According to a report by Soompi, South Korean actor Kim Hyun Joong recently made an appearance on Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller where guests bring in their worries and seek advice from the two hosts, Lee Soo Geun and Seo Jang Hoon. Kim, who recently turned 36 also opened up about his worry and stated that in his everyday life, he gets conscious of how everybody views him, and even though he is a bright person, he keeps feeling small. He further asked the show's hosts about how he can feel less dejected and live cheerfully.

In response, Seo Jang Hoon commented that a lot of things happened for Kim Hyun Joong and asked when those incidents had occurred. This was in reference to the lawsuit Kim Hyun Joong was wrapped up in starting 2014 involving his previous girlfriend. Kim answered saying that it happened five years ago when he was 29 or 30 years old.

Talking about it, Kim Hyun Joong said that he knows he isn't necessarily the right person in the case but he gets the same dream every day. He further stated that he gets uncomfortable in front of his family and feels dispirited whenever he meets someone new. Joong also mentioned that he couldn't get himself to reach out to fellow celebrities and felt like his existence itself was a nuisance.

Is Kim Hyun Joong still acting?

The South Korean actor also talked about his work and said that he has been working consistently. Because he couldn't be open about his work, people thought he was doing nothing. He recently signed an independent film titled Indian Pink and said that he loved being in front of the camera and realized that it is in front of the camera, where he truly belongs.

Last August, he was in the news for saving a man's life. Elaborating on the incident, he said that he was with an acquaintance when he heard a loud thud from inside a restaurant and saw a man lying stiff on the ground. Kim went on to say that he performed CPR on the man for three minutes and panicked when the man didn't regain consciousness. Speaking further, Kim said that luckily the man did regain consciousness after a while and Kim hurriedly left the scene then. He woke up the next day to his name on the list of most searched items and was told that the man had contacted a reporter. Thinking back on the incident, Kim Hyun Joong commented that it was a miraculous event. He also stated that some people started to reconsider his past case as a result of the incident and that he was inspired to rethink things and have the courage to take charge of his life again.

Image Credits: Kim Hyun Joong Official Instagram Account

