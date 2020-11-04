2AM's Lim Seul-ong Escapes Imprisonment For Killing Pedestrian, To Be Fined

Korean pop band 2AM’s Lim Seul-ong will be exempted from imprisonment and will only be fined. The popular singer was involved in an accident which killed a pedestrian. Read ahead to know more.

Also read | 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' Director Abhishek Sharma: Theatres Have Been Managing Things Well

Korean band 2Am’s Lim Seul-ong only to be fined for killing road accident

According to a report by Manila Bulletin, 2Am's Lim Seul-ong who is the member of the popular Korean band 2 AM will not be facing imprisonment and will only be fined. The boy band member was involved in a car accident which ended up killing a pedestrian. The victim was in his 50s.

2am's Seul-ong has been indicted on November 3, 2020. Prosecutors of the case have decided to only file a summary order instead of taking the matter to a trial. Lim Seul-ong has settled with the family of the victim. Under the terms of the summary order, Lim Seul-ong’s case will not go to a trial.

Also read | Actor Vijay Raaz Arrested For Allegedly Molesting A Woman; Granted Bail

Lim Seul-ong has been charged with the violation of South Korea’s Act On Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents. The violation of this act is punished with five years of prison labour. If not imprisonment, a fine of 20 million Won has to be paid.

Under Article 448 of Korea’s Criminal Procedure Act, a fine can be imposed by the prosecutor on the criminal defendant. It is the judge’s decision whether or not to accept the prosecution’s request. Seoul Western District Prosecutor’s Office has released a statement which says that Seul-ong’s agreement with the family has been taken into consideration. The exact amount of the fine has not been revealed.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Hits Back After Javed Akhtar Files Defamation Case Against Her

On August 1, 2020, at 11.50 PM, 2am's Seul-ong was driving an SUV on Susaek-ro near the Digital Media City subway station in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul. This is when the victim tried to cross at a red light. CCTV footage shows that the man was crossing the road and within a few seconds, Seul-ong’s car struck him. The victim even attempted to avoid getting hit by the car but failed.

Also read | Payal Ghosh Backs Kangana Ranaut After Javed Akhtar Files Case Against 'Queen' Actor

The man was taken to the hospital but he died. Jellyfish Entertainment which is Seul-ong’s agency also issued a statement which said that Lim Seul-ong caused a traffic accident because the road was slippery. The car collided with a pedestrian. Relief measures were taken by Lim Seul-ong but the victim passed away.

Image courtesy- @lsod.d Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.