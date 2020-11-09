Ku Hye Sun Reveals The Reason Behind Her Breakup During Shoot Of 'Boys Over Flowers'

Ku Hye Sun is one of the most popular South Korean actors. In an appearance on the Korean entertainment programme, Point of Omniscient Interference, she has revealed the reason why she broke up with her boyfriend when she was filming for the famous series Boys Over Flowers. Read ahead to know what caused the break up between the two.

Ku Hye Sun’s breakup reason revealed on a chat show

According to a report by Soompi, Ku Hye Sun has opened up about her break up during the shoot of her famous series Boys Over Flowers on the Korean television entertainment programme Point of Omniscient Interference. She has revealed that the shooting of the show was happening on the islands of New Caledonia where the cell reception was poor. Due to this, her boyfriend, whose name has not been revealed, could not contact her. He thought Ku Hye Sun was making up an excuse. This is what caused Ku Hye Sun’s breakup.

This is Ku Hye Sun’s first appearance since her divorce with Ahn Jae-hyun in 2019. In the interview, the head of her agency Kim Sung Hoon was also present. He also had looked back on the casting process for Boys Over Flowers. He has said that it was a demanding process. He also has said that Ku Hye Sun spent a lot of time waiting at the production office and also met the director multiple times until she got the part.

Boys Over Flowers is a drama series based on the Japanese manga series that goes by the same name. It revolves around a girl belonging to the working class who gets involved with the high-class boys of her school. The shows also stars Lee Min-ho, Kim Hyun-joong, Kim Bum, Kim Joon and Kim So-eun. Boys Over Flowers is available for streaming on Netflix.

Ku Hye Sun has amassed a huge fan following from all over the world. She is famous for her performance in Pure in Heart, The King And I, Take Care of Us, Captain, Angel Eyes and Blood. She has also won many awards and accolades for her stellar performances.

Ku Hye Sun’s songs are also well received by the audiences. She has released three albums so far. Some of her most famous songs are Happy which is 974k views on YouTube, Its You which has 497k views on YouTube and Brown Hair which has 426k views on YouTube.

Image courtesy: @kookoo900 Instagram

