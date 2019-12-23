Kodeeswari: Radikaa Sarathkumar Makes History As 1st Female Host Of Show As It Kicks Off

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sourav Ganguly, Shatrughan Sinha, Nagarjuna, Suresh Gopi, Swapnil Joshi, Nagraj Manjule, the various hosts of the Indian versions of Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, have one thing in common- all are men. However, this has changed with the Tamil version, as Radikaa Sarathkumar took over the host responsibilities. The veteran actor made history as the first episode of Kodeeswari was aired on Monday.

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, or just KBC as it is fondly known in India for Kaun Banega Crorepati, screened its first episode in Tamil on Monday. The episode also became a talking point on social media. Some netizens pointed out the ‘inspirational’ story of the first contestant.

When Radikaa Sarathkumar was announced as the host of the Tamil version of KBC, she had tweeted, “Happy to be the first woman to host the #KBC franchise on #Colorstamil #ColorsTv . Super excited to meet some fantasy women.” So, it is confirmed that the stories of women will be a highlight in the full season on the show. However, it is not clear yet if there will only be female contestants on the show. The channel also introduced the show as ‘regional Television’s biggest game changer’. The actor changed her profile picture on Twitter, while sharing numerous promos as well.

Film front

On the film front, Radikaa Sarathkumar had recently featured in Market Raja MBBS. Her husband Sarathkumar is one of the well-known actors of the South film industry. She is also the mother-in-law of former Indian pacer Abhimanyu Mithun.

