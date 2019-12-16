Amitabh Bachchan's KBC Has Unforgettable Moments From Karamveer Episodes; Check The Top 3

Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11 from August 19, 2019. Loaded with humorous, knowledgable and emotional moments, this show’s last episode aired on November 29, 2019. KBC Season 11 witnessed some of the memorable moments with its brave and applause-worthy guests on Karamveer episodes. Here are some of the guests from the Karamveer episodes.

1. Sudha Murthy

In the last episode of the KBC season 11, Infosys Chairperson Narayan Murthy’s wife Sudha Murthy appeared as a special contestant. She was the first female engineer at TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company. The notable author decided to quit after winning ₹25 lakhs. With inspirational stories that she told, Sudha Murthy made the last episode a night to remember. The Mother I Never Knew author has assisted in opening about 60,000 libraries, schools and 16,000 washrooms all over the country.

Our upcoming #KBCKaramveer fought against all social stereotypes. Meet the super hero #SudhaMurty in the #KBCFinaleEpisode this Friday at 9 PM and know how she became an inspiration to many. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/hRpBj8kRwr — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 27, 2019

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Moments On KBC Season 11 That Are Heart-warming

2. Sunitha Krishnan

This active woman has been working to eradicate sex traffic. Sunitha was accompanied by her husband Rajesh Touchriver, who supported her in the game. Throughout the episode, Amitabh Bachchan showered her with appreciations for her brave acts. When she was asked about the drive that makes her strive to succeed with her cause, Sunitha courageously revealed her ordeal of getting raped at the tender age of 15 by eight people. She also added that this incident had a long impact on her which did not let her stay quiet. Krishnan saved more than 22,000 lives from human trafficking.

The incidents and the dirty realities that a crusader like @sunita_krishnan brought to light on the KBC episode are so shocking and hurtful. She has done and is doing such incredible work in rescuing women and young girls as little as 3 years old from sex trafficking. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) October 18, 2019

Also read: Abhishek Shares Photo Of Amitabh Bachchan For Monday Motivation & Fans Couldn't Agree More

3. Brij Mohan Bharadwaj and Madhuri Bharadwaj

They are social workers who have founded Apna Ghar. It is a chain of shelters for homeless people. Apna Ghar has got about twenty-one ashrams all over the country which provide a home to more than 4000 homeless people. Brij Mohan Bharadwaj and Madhuri Bharadwaj decided not to have a child of their own to serve the society. Furthermore, they do not accept any gift for their service.



@SonyTV @babubasu @SrBachchan My sincere Thank YOU to #KBC Team & huge Respect n heartfelt Thanks for #KBCKaramveer Dr.Brij Mohan Bharadwaj n Dr. Madhuri Bhardwaj for leading such selfless life helping thousands of needy people🙏🙏

Both of them r such an Inspiration for ALL🙏💐 — Ratna EF❤ (@StLouisgirl123) October 26, 2019

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Movies That Will Take You On A Laugh Riot This Weekend

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan And Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo Gets A New Release Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.