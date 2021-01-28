Konkona Sensharma Shares Photo From Her Photoshoot With A Hilarious Caption; See Post

Konkona Sensharma, known for primarily working in Hindi and Bengali films, recently shared photos from one of her photoshoots. The witty actress loves playing with her Instagram captions. The Lipstick Under My Burkha star was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare alongside actress Bhumi Pednekar.

Konkona Sensharma has recently been treating her fans with quite a few photos from her photoshoot and, fans have been pouring just as much love in return. The actress recently shared a photo where she poses while looking away from the camera with her hand on her head. Konkona Sensharma's Instagram caption for this photo was hilarious as she wrote, "Hand on head for too many reasons these days!" Check out the post below.

Fans react to Konkona Sensharma's photo

Konkona Sensharma's photos are quite the talk of the town as she's showing love to her social media accounts with gorgeous photos of herself and, fans showering the love right back. Fans took to the comment section to share her post with compliments. While some posted heart and fire emojis, one of the fans called her "the perfect muse". One of the fans also observed how pretty and long her lashes looked and expressed admiration. Take a look at some of the reactions-

Konkona Sensharma's movies

Konkona Sensharma's movies like Page 3, Omkara, Life in a... Metro, Ek Thi Daayan and Talvar are all critically acclaimed and, entertaining at the same time. The actress is known for her daring roles in films which might even sometimes be controversial was last seen in the Netflix movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The actress will next be seen in Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Vinay Pathak in which she will be playing the character named Seema.

The Page 3 actress is also currently filming for a new movie called Scholarship. Not much else is known about her role in the upcoming movie. There are, however, some photos from the sets of Ram Prasad ki Tehrvi on Konkona Sensharma's Instagram account which the actress shared with another heartfelt, but at the same time funny, caption. Check the post out below.

