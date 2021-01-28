Alaya F Poses With Poker Face For Monochromatic Photoshoot, Fans Ask 'why So Serious'

Alaya F, who made her debut in 2020's romantic comedy flick, Jawaani Jaaneman, often treats fans with sneak-peeks into her stunning photoshoots. On Jan 27, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her recent monochromatic photoshoot. Alaya F posted two pictures, which were clicked by celebrity photographer, Bharat Rawail. Take a look at Alaya F's photos.

Alaya F poses for a monochromatic photoshoot

In the above Instagram post, Alaya F stunned in a checkered print outfit. In the first image, the actor posed sitting on the stairs. Alaya F looked at the camera with a poker face expression. In the second picture, Alaya F posed on a chair and gave a faded smile. Talking about Alaya's outfit, she wore a shirt and kept the buttons open. She further tucked it in shorts.

The actor's hair was kept open with a mid-parted hairdo. She also accessorised her look with a pair of square-shaped diamond earrings. In this photoshoot, Alaya was styled by fashion stylist, Pallak H Shah. The former's hair and makeup were done by makeup artist, Aneeshaa Vaswani. As seen in the caption, Alaya F wrote, "My face when @bharat_rawail told me he doesn’t retouch photos at all". Check out Alaya F's black and white pictures.

Fans call Alaya 'stunning'

Alaya F's fans and followers were quick to share their reactions in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Itna masoom sa face.... aalls seriously" (such an innocent face). Another fan added, "The stunning beauty". A fan of Alaya also asked her "Why so serious @alayaf". Alaya F's fans also commented about her caption. They said the latter doesn't need to retouch her photos.

One of her fans commented, "@alayaf seriously?? ...do u really need that at all!", while another added, "You don't need it tho ?!". Alaya F's monochromatic pictures gained more than 81k likes and more than 200 fans commented on her pictures. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

