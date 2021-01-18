Sonakshi Sinha Shares A Dreamy BTS Video From Her Latest Photoshoot; Fans Call Her Classy

As Sonakshi Sinha's movies and stunning photos are most loved by her fans, she recently shared yet another glimpse of her latest photoshoot flaunting another sizzling dress. All her fans were thrilled by her beauty that was illustrated in the latest Sonakshi Sinha’s photoshoot. Let’s take a look at Sonakshi Sinha’s behind-the-scenes glimpses from her latest photoshoot.

Sonakshi Sinha's photoshoot

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her Instagram handle and posted behind-the-scenes glimpses of her photoshoot in which she can be seen in a sizzling mustard yellow dress and performing some of the most quirky poses for the camera. Sonakshi Sinha’s photoshoot clip was beautifully made illustrating her cool and amazing poses with her stunning attire waving with the wind.

In the caption, she stated how sometimes one’s just got to flow and mentioned how she loved doing this shoot with the people who designed her entire look for the photo shoot. As all her fans love the photoshoot moments she shares on her Instagram handle, they loved her latest one too and praised her in the comments section.

Many of Sonakshi Sinha’s fans took to her Instagram post and stated how awesome and classy she looked in her BTS photoshoot video. Some of them even dropped in several kisses symbols to express their love for the actor and her beauty. Have a look at some of the fans’ comments and see how much they adore Sonakshi Sinha’s photos and videos on her Instagram handle.

Sonakshi Sinha also added the final look of her from the photoshoot a while ago before sharing the BTS video of the same. In the photo, she can be seen in that same yellow coloured attire with small-sized leaves and flowers printed all over her dress. She can be seen sitting and posing for the shoot by looking sidewards with her hair beautifully falling over her face.

In the caption, she mentioned how it was all yellow and even added the names of her photographer, outfit designer along with her hair and make-up artist. All her fans posted tons of hearts in the comments and mentioned how sizzling she looked in her photo while many others added fire symbols to depict how sultry she looked and dropped in flying kiss emojis along with it.

