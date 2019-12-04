Lil Bub's Caretaker Is Adamant That The Pet's Final Resting Place Will Be In Space!

Lil Bub, the cat, who was an internet sensation and contributed to helping strays and special needs of animal s all around the world, passed away in his sleep this week. The caretaker, Mike Bridavsky, shared the news of the sad demise of Lil Bub through Instagram. According to reports, Mike wants the remains of his pet to be in space. Mike reportedly is working on a project to make his wish possible.

Caretaker plans to launch the remains into space

Lil Bub succumbed to an aggressive bone infection on Sunday, December 1st. Lil Bub passed away peacefully in his sleep, according to his caretaker. However, he wishes Lil Bub’s remains to be mounted on a spacecraft and orbit the earth. According to an interview, Mike wants to keep the fundraising efforts of Lil Bub alive. Every time the Lil Bub satellite will orbit the earth, donors can be assured that Lil Bub is watching over everyone. The donors can still contribute to the homeless stray animal's funds and veterinary research through this. Mike Bridavsky is working closely with Purdue University to get the idea in motion. The university’s small Veterinary section was Bub’s emergency care center and also has an aerospace program that can help to bring this idea to life!

For Mike Bridavsky, this will not be an easy task as the whole project will cost him a lot. He is reportedly setting up a crowdfunding page for the task. He is also working on linking the Lil Bub satellite to the website of the donors so that they can agree to get a certain amount deducted every time the satellite completes circling the orbit. This extraordinary idea is still in the planning procedure, and Mike Bridavsky has a lot of work to do in the near future. But for the fans and well-wishers, the Lil Bub foundation is still on, which last recorded a raise of $700,000 for homeless and stray animals.

