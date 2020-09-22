'Love Island USA' Season 2: Who Was Bennett Sipes' Ex-Girlfriend? Find Out

Love Island season 2 started airing on CBS from August 24, 2020. The new season brought a fresh batch of chiseled young bachelors and some very attractive young women, all looking for love. The Los Angeles resident Bennett Sipes was one of the charming men who arrived at the villa looking for romance. He entered the villa along with Noah Purvis and Bennie Bivins. However, it was revealed during the course of the show that Sipes had previously dated an extremely well known fitness model. Read on to find out, “Who was Bennett Sipes’ Ex-girlfriend?”

Who was Bennett Sipes’ Ex-girlfriend?

According to CBS’ official website, 26-year-old Bennett Sipes who is originally from Baltimore works as an executive assistant in Los Angeles. Mr Sipes had his sight fixed on Kierstan before entering the villa. He had cited her confidence, sense of self, and stellar looks as reasons for his infatuation towards her.

Bennett did manage to swipe Kierstan off her feet in their first date itself. She found Bennett to be an easy-going person and the romantic sparks had started lighting between them. However, Bennett let it slip that he had previously dated fitness model Sommer Ray. This revelation was jaw-dropping for many contestants on the show.

Who is Bennett Sipes’ ex-girlfriend, Sommer Ray?

Sommer Ray is a 23 year old fitness and Instagram model. According to a report on Screen rant, the social media personality gained a ginormous following on Zine by posting fitness and exercise videos. She currently has a following of over 25 million on her Instagram handle. She is also a wildly popular YouTube creator, with a subscriber base of over 1 million people.

Sommer Ray has reportedly dated rapper Machine Gun Kelly in the past. The rapper is currently dating the popular Hollywood actor Megan Fox. Sommer also had a relationship with the Hollywood actor Max Ehrich, who is currently engaged to Demi Lovato. It is no wonder, Love Island season 2 contestants were intimidated by Bennett Sipes’ ex-girlfriend. Bennett revealed that the pair had ended on bad terms and was reluctant to discuss the subject any further.

Bennett himself is an up and coming model and actor. He has been represented by Select Models agency and has been pursuing modelling for years now. Even though his career has not taken off properly yet, Kierstan found herself falling for the 26-year-old very quickly. Her past connections in the villa had not been fruitful with Carrington friend-zoning.

