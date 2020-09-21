Cardi B gets candid about divorce with Offset, says 'You just get tired of the arguments'

Hollywood’s pop singer Cardi B is lately addressing her split from Offset in the wake of her divorce filing. The 27-year-old rapper recently got candid about her separation in an Instagram Live video on September 18 and revealed that she is not hurt about ending her three-year-long marriage with Offset.

Cardi B speaks about her divorce with Offset

While responding to the sudden outpour of support from fans amid her divorce, Cardi said during the session that she does not need any concern from the people. She further spoke that since the time she has announced her split from husband Offset, she has not shed one tear.

The Taki Taki rapper confessed that although her previous fallout with Offset made her stressed out and sad, however, this time she is carefree and is not upset about their latest split. While addressing the same, she said that this time she was not crying after taking up the set. She also said that the reason behind her divorce is not cheating before refuting rumors about Offset that he has a baby on the way from another.

The Grammy Award winner continued and said that she had called it quits with the Migos rapper, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari because she was tired arguing with him on every petty issue. During the Livestream, Cardi also shot down accusations that she was filing for divorce "for clout". She further said that she does not like to perform stunts to gain publicity and sell her name and gain fame.

Cardi B who has spent three years with Offset revealed the reason behind the splits and wrote that she was just tired of the heated arguments and the buildup. Further, Cardi said that before something bad happens, she decided to leave in between and call it off. According to People, in January 2018, Cardi confirmed Offset was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot.

