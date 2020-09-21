What Happened To Noah On 'Love Island'? Find Out If He Left The Dating Show

Love Island USA recently introduced another chiselled bachelor, Noah Purvis, to its audiences. The 24-year-old made his debut on the show on September 18, just when the cast of Love Island was reeling over the loss of four islanders. Noah Purvis seemed to be the man with a plan as he had his eyes on Moira from the get-go. See the list below:

Noah swept Moira and all the Love Island fans off their feet in the first date itself. However, fans of the show were shocked when Noah disappeared after a couple of episodes. Love Island’s official network CBS, did not provide any explanation to the fans as to why the new islander, Noah Purvis was missing in action after merely a couple of episodes. Find out, “What happened to Noah on Love Island?”

What happened to Noah on Love Island?

Noah Purvis on Love Island USA entered the island and the villa on Day 26 of the show’s season 2. On CBS’s official website, Noah’s bio mentions that he is a 24-year-old home healthcare provider currently pursuing his credentials in massage therapy. However, many fans of the show began having a "Déjà Vu" after seeing Noah on Love Island.

Upon some research, it has been found that Noah Purvis, is actually an adult film star. Noah Purvis goes by the name Ethan in the adult film industry and has appeared in gay adult films which were shared on exclusive websites. In fact, his latest adult film was posted on an exclusive website merely 10 days ago.

Many fans on Twitter were quick to recognise Noah from his films. Some even joked about the fact that CBS had not done proper background research on the contestant before appointing him as an Islander on the dating show.

Love island producers introducing Noah and then actin like he was never there like #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/leQSWwHMVf — Marko Tropp (@MrFeels18) September 21, 2020

Hmm the producers must of founded out about Noah’s past ... cause where he at ? #LoveIslandUSA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HgT1pPiBGm — Ashton 🖤 (@ItsssAshtonn) September 21, 2020

Why did Noah leave Love Island?

CBS has mentioned on his website that Noah Purvis is originally from St. Louis, Missouri. From his Instagram handle, it is clear that this southern gentleman spends a lot of time in bodybuilding. He also makes comedy videos for his YouTube channel, which has over 10 thousand subscribers. 24-year-old Noah Purvis is also the brand ambassador for personal training app Fitplan.

Noah Purvis removed from Love Island

Afterword started spreading on Twitter, it soon reached the executives at CBS who were clearly not aware of Noah’s "other profession.” CBS immediately removed him from the show and started editing the islander out of episodes.

Hence fans won’t be able to find him in any scenes except for a few where he appeared in the background. In the September 20, episode, it was confirmed that he "walked out" of the Villa because he was nowhere to be seen during the Recouping Ceremony. CBS also scrubbed Noah’s name, pictures as well as his bio from all Love Island USA social media as well as from its official website.

